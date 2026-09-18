WICOMICO CO., MD - Some Verizon customers in parts of Wicomico and Somerset counties have been notified that their traditional copper phone service could be phased out as the phone company transitions away from the older landline technology.
Verizon is seeking approval from the Federal Communications Commission to phase the copper-based service out in parts of Virginia, Delaware and Maryland, including the Eastern Shore.
Mary Ellen Holloway, a copper-line customer in Nanticoke, says she was somewhat shocked when she received her letter from Verizon.
"We've been with Verizon, I would say close to 50 years,” Holloway said. “We like the landline because, down in Nanticoke, where I'm from, sometimes cellular does not work."
Verizon says some of the options it could direct customers to if copper service is discontinued include fiber, cable and mobile wireless service.
The proposed changes are not final. If the Federal Communications Commission approves Verizon's request, changes could come to those communities in Maryland as early as November 30.
Verizon says it will not leave anyone without a connection option and is in the process of evaluating viable options for its service areas.
"Over the next couple of weeks and months, we're going to be going through and seeing what connection options are available,” Lauren Peterson, a spokesperson with Verizon, said. “If there is not an FCC-approved and Verizon-approved alternative, our customers will remain on the copper network as it stands."
Holloway says she would feel more comfortable about the situation if a Verizon representative were to come to the communities that may be impacted to answer questions in person.
“A lot of older people,” she said. “We need to keep up with our doctors and everything, so we need a good telephone service.”
Verizon says the letter is purely informational and that no customer action is required at this time.