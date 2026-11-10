A Picture of the silhouette of a soldier standing in front of the American flag.

DELMARVA -- Communities across Delmarva will mark Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, with ceremonies, breakfasts and other events honoring those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Here's a look at some of the events planned across the region:

Maryland

Wicomico County Veterans Memorial Ceremony

  • When: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11

  • Where: In front of the Wicomico County Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury

  • Details: The annual ceremony will feature patriotic music, prayer and remembrance. The event will move indoors to the Civic Center's Midway Room in case of rain.

Worcester County Veterans Memorial Ceremony

  • When: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11

  • Where: Worcester County Veterans Memorial in Ocean Pines

  • Details: The ceremony will honor veterans with patriotic music and a salute to all branches of the military.

Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery Ceremony

  • When: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11

  • Where: 6827 East New Market Ellwood Road in Hurlock

  • Details: The annual ceremony will feature military honors and a remembrance program.

Crisfield Veterans Day Breakfast

  • When: 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 11

  • Where: Elks Lodge 1044 in Crisfield

  • Details: The lodge will host a breakfast honoring local veterans.

Delaware

YMCA of Delaware Veterans Day Breakfasts

  • When: 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, in Rehoboth Beach; 9 to 11 a.m. in Middletown

  • Where: Sussex YMCA and Middletown Family YMCA

  • Details: The community breakfasts will recognize veterans and military families.

Rehoboth Beach Veterans Day Ceremony

  • When: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11

  • Where: Rehoboth Beach Bandstand

  • Details: VFW Post 7447 will host a ceremony, followed by a light luncheon starting at noon.

Seaford Veterans Day Ceremony

  • When: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11

  • Where: Kiwanis Park on West Stein Highway

  • Details: American Legion Nanticoke Post 6 will host a ceremony, followed by an open house at the post at 1 p.m..

Millsboro Veterans Day Ceremony

  • When: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11

  • Where: AMVETS Post 2, 32592 Long Neck Road

  • Details: The post will host a community ceremony honoring veterans.

Milton Veterans Day Ceremony

  • When: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11

  • Where: Milton Cemetery on Union Road

  • Details: The Milton Lions Club will host a ceremony. The rain location is Goshen United Methodist Church.

Kent County Veterans Memorial Ceremony

  • When: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11

  • Where: Kent County Veterans Memorial Park, Dover

  • Details: The ceremony will honor 250 years of American military service. Retired Brig. Gen. Karen A. Berry, Delaware's first secretary of Veterans Affairs, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address.

Additional Delaware Event

  • Milford Public Library presentation: Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. Retired special operations soldier Christopher VanSant will discuss his military career and transition to civilian life.

For more information about events and veterans services, visit theDelaware Office of Veterans Services or theMaryland Department of Veterans and Military Families.

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Ryan is originally from Milford, Delaware, and attended Salisbury University in Salisbury, Maryland where he received his bachelors in History and Media Studies.  In his free time he enjoys reading, screenwriting, and watching movies.

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