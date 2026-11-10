DELMARVA -- Communities across Delmarva will mark Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, with ceremonies, breakfasts and other events honoring those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Here's a look at some of the events planned across the region:
Maryland
Wicomico County Veterans Memorial Ceremony
When: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11
Where: In front of the Wicomico County Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury
Details: The annual ceremony will feature patriotic music, prayer and remembrance. The event will move indoors to the Civic Center's Midway Room in case of rain.
Worcester County Veterans Memorial Ceremony
When: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11
Where: Worcester County Veterans Memorial in Ocean Pines
Details: The ceremony will honor veterans with patriotic music and a salute to all branches of the military.
Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery Ceremony
When: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11
Where: 6827 East New Market Ellwood Road in Hurlock
Details: The annual ceremony will feature military honors and a remembrance program.
Crisfield Veterans Day Breakfast
When: 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 11
Where: Elks Lodge 1044 in Crisfield
Details: The lodge will host a breakfast honoring local veterans.
Delaware
YMCA of Delaware Veterans Day Breakfasts
When: 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, in Rehoboth Beach; 9 to 11 a.m. in Middletown
Where: Sussex YMCA and Middletown Family YMCA
Details: The community breakfasts will recognize veterans and military families.
Rehoboth Beach Veterans Day Ceremony
When: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11
Where: Rehoboth Beach Bandstand
Details: VFW Post 7447 will host a ceremony, followed by a light luncheon starting at noon.
Seaford Veterans Day Ceremony
When: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11
Where: Kiwanis Park on West Stein Highway
Details: American Legion Nanticoke Post 6 will host a ceremony, followed by an open house at the post at 1 p.m..
Millsboro Veterans Day Ceremony
When: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11
Where: AMVETS Post 2, 32592 Long Neck Road
Details: The post will host a community ceremony honoring veterans.
Milton Veterans Day Ceremony
When: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11
Where: Milton Cemetery on Union Road
Details: The Milton Lions Club will host a ceremony. The rain location is Goshen United Methodist Church.
Kent County Veterans Memorial Ceremony
When: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11
Where: Kent County Veterans Memorial Park, Dover
Details: The ceremony will honor 250 years of American military service. Retired Brig. Gen. Karen A. Berry, Delaware's first secretary of Veterans Affairs, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address.
Additional Delaware Event
Milford Public Library presentation: Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. Retired special operations soldier Christopher VanSant will discuss his military career and transition to civilian life.
For more information about events and veterans services, visit theDelaware Office of Veterans Services or theMaryland Department of Veterans and Military Families.