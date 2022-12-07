SMYRNA, Del.- On Dec. 7, 1941 the attack on Pearl Harbor led our nation into World War II. More than 2,000 American service members were killed 81 years ago.
Wednesday morning, veterans from across Delaware gathered in Smyrna to honor those who have fallen.
This annual ceremony became tradition in 2018, after the installation of the Pearl Harbor Memorial that sits aside Lake Como.
Vietnam veterans in attendance said the ceremony is a way to honor those who lost their lives and those who are serving today.
Rick Lovekin, said we should never forget the date which will live in infamy.
"Hardly anybody remembers what really happened," said Lovekin. "It's sad that we don't remember these things because history always repeats itself and that's why we have been doing this for five years now."
Lovekin said no matter the weather, the veterans will always come out.
Rocky Graves comes from a long line of military men. He is also the president of the 83rd chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America.
He said he advocates for veterans not just on Dec. 7, but everyday.
"I lost my son," Graves told WBOC. "He was an Iraq veteran and came home with PTSD and took his own life. So, it's a way for me to honor him."
Terry Bucker, another Vietnam veteran, said "it's about giving for someone else not just for yourself."
These veterans do not let the infamy of Dec. 7 stop them from coming together and honoring the lives lost at Pearl Harbor.
The Delaware Public Archives says more than 33 thousand Delawareans served in the war. But, according to the National World War II Museum, there are just 648 WWII veterans still living in Delaware.