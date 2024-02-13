Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/06 AM 3.5 1.5 1.8 1-2 NONE 13/07 PM 2.9 0.9 1.3 1-2 NONE 14/08 AM 3.2 1.2 1.5 2-3 NONE 14/07 PM 2.7 0.7 1.3 1 NONE 15/08 AM 3.1 1.1 1.5 1 NONE 15/09 PM 3.3 1.3 2.0 2 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/04 PM 2.9 0.8 1.2 2-3 NONE 14/05 AM 3.2 1.1 1.4 2-3 NONE 14/05 PM 2.8 0.7 1.3 1-2 NONE 15/05 AM 3.2 1.1 1.5 1 NONE 15/06 PM 3.1 1.0 1.8 2 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/03 PM 3.3 1.1 1.2 1 NONE 14/03 AM 3.3 1.1 1.2 1 NONE 14/04 PM 2.9 0.7 1.0 1 NONE 15/04 AM 3.1 0.9 1.0 1 NONE 15/05 PM 2.8 0.6 1.1 1 NONE &&