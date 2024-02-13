WILLARDS, Md.- VFW Post 2996 is at risk of losing its charter. The post must recruit 5 more members by its next meeting on February 22nd.
The post went into suspension after it was unable to elect new members.
Steve Boroughs is with VFW Post 5246 in Federalsburg, and also on the VFW Suspension committee. Boroughs says he would hate to see it close.
“Basically, we have 5 to 8 spots to fill. I think we can get away with five folks. Some folks will have to do double duties to fill the other three trustee positions,” said Boroughs.
VFW Post 2996 no longer owns its building and is now meeting out of The Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Willards.
Auxiliary President Jennifer Dennis says she stepped into the role when she learned the post would dissolve if there was no president. Dennis says VFW Post 2996 could be a cornerstone of the community and should not be lost.
“The community will miss out, future generations from being able to benefit from things that the auxiliary can do in the past. They’ve donated money for kids to go on field trips, they were helping other organizations, they were helping veterans with transportation to get to doctors appointments, they're helping families. It’s very hard to say what the auxiliary can’t do,” said Dennis. “This is our home and we want to see it flourish again.”
Boroughs agrees that if VFW Post 2996 cannot attract more members and lose its charter, it will be a loss for the community.
“It’s one less community center in a sense the VFW’s give a lot to the community sponsoring baseball team soccer teams other churches come to our post reaching out for donations. The VFW gives back,” said Boroughs. “This is the only VFW East of Salisbury and they have a huge area to cover…. Berlin, Ocean Pines, Ocean City, Pocomoke and Princess Anne area.
Boroughs says veterans should consider joining for their own mental health as well.
“The VFW gives me a chance to have a purpose and keeps me out of my own mental space. It’s a dark place to be. It’s a place I never wanna go,” said Boroughs.
Dennis is encouraging eligible veterans or veterans to transfer to Post 2996 even just temporarily until the post can get on its feet.
The next meeting is on February 22nd at 7 p.m. at The Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Willards.