DOVER, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a Viola man on multiple charges following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle Wednesday night.
According to Delaware State Police, a trooper saw a black GMC Terrain fail to stop at a stop sign on June 12th just after 10:15 p.m. The trooper learned the SUV had been reported as stolen, police say, and attempted to pull the vehicle over. According to State Troopers, the SUV sped away and a pursuit ensued.
Police say the driver drove recklessly on several Dover area streets and roads until the SUV crashed into a Dover Police Department vehicle on Wyoming Avenue and New Burton Road. After the crash, the diver attempted to flee on foot but was quickly arrested.
Police searched the suspect, Jacob McCulley, 32, of Viola, and say they found heroin and drug paraphernalia. McCulley was taken to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $5,458 secured bond and charged with the following:
-Receiving Stolen Property over $1,500 (Felony)
-Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)
-Resisting Arrest
-Possession of a Controlled Substance
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Numerous Traffic Violations
Police say no one was injured during the incident.