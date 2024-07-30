HARRINGTON, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a Virginia Beach man on multiple charges including aggravated menacing following an incident at the Delaware State Fair over the weekend.
According to police, troopers were called to the Cow Parking Lot at the Delaware State Fair on July 27th around 11:45 p.m. on reports of a hit and run crash. As they were en route, police learned that two drivers had been arguing when one of them displayed a gun before fleeing in a black Honda Pilot. Police say they were told the argument was over the crash, and that an unknown suspect pointed a gun at the victim during the argument.
Investigators then searched the surrounding area, located the Honda, and arrested Joseph Kellogg, 37, of Virginia Beach, VA. Kellogg was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $55,201 secured bond on the following charges.
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
-Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash
-Failure to Provide Information at a Collision Scene
-Careless Driving