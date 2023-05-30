VIRGINIA - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all Virginia flags across the state to be lowered to half staff tomorrow on the 4-year anniversary of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooting.
12 people were killed in the shooting on May 31st, 2019. Flags are to be lowered on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in memory and respect of those 12 victims, according to the Governor’s Order.
The shooting was the second deadliest mass shooting in Virginia since 2007's Virginia Tech Shooting.
Flags are to be lowered from sunrise Wednesday until sunset.