LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash in Lincoln on Friday afternoon.
Investigators say a Hyundai Sonata was driving north on US 113 at about 2 p.m. on Oct. 17 when the car began slowing down for a traffic light at Johnson Road. A Honda Accord, driving directly behind the Hyundai, did not slow down, according to police.
Authorities say the Honda then struck the back of the Hyundai, pushing it into the intersection and causing it to strike the left side of a Freightliner tanker-truck that was travelling west through the intersection of 113 and Johnson Road.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 68-year-old man from Portsmouth, Va. was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive. His identity has not yet been released.
The driver of the Freightliner and the driver of the Honda were not injured.
DSP continue to investigate this crash and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-703-3264.