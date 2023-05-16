Ocean City, MD. - A Worcester County Circuit Court Judge has sentenced Alexander Wu, 32, a former cheerleading coach, to ten years behind bars for sexual abuse of a minor and third-degree sex offense. The abuse occurred in multiple jurisdictions, including Ocean City.
The victim was 14 years old when Wu, her cheerleading coach, sexually abused her in Ocean City.
The court additionally placed Wu, currently of McLean, Virginia, on 5 years of supervised probation with conditions that he register as a lifetime sex offender and have no unsupervised contact with children.
Authorities received the initial complaints of Wu’s abuse in Montgomery County, Maryland in January of 2020.