Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point VA to Pooles Island MD and adjoining estuaries, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&