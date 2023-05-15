EXMORE, VA. - Virginia State Police were called to investigate a traffic-pedestrian crash involving a 19-year-old victim, Friday afternoon. The victim was reportedly found injured in a ditch on Wartown Road at Stewart Wharf Road, in Exmore. Officials say the teenager was standing on the side of the roadway, working with the installation of cable wires.
The events of the incident remain unclear due to the fact that there were no witnesses until afterwards.
The victim's co-workers were in the wooded area when the incident took place, police say, but have reportedly stated the suspect was possibly driving a tan colored truck that was pulling a late model burgundy car.
Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses who may have seen this incident, or notice anything prior to the incident, at the time of the incident, or after the incident in the vicinity of Wartown Road. Currently the victim has not provided a statement to what had occurred that afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at (757) 424-6800 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov