Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SUNDAY... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST Sunday. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for accumulation of ice on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous navigating conditions. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&