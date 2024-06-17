VIRGINIA - The Commonwealth of Virginia is slated to hold their Republican Party Primary Tuesday which will see five candidates facing off to become the challenger to current Democratic Senator Tim Kaine.
Hung Cao, Jonathan Walker Emord, Eddie Garcia, Scott Parkinson, and Chuck Smith will all be on the primary ballot June 18th.
Cao, a Navy Combat Veteran and resident of Purcellville, VA, has spent $2.4 million on the primary, making his campaign the top spender in the race, with the second highest being Emord’s at close to $900k. Cao also boasts an endorsement from former U.S. President Donald Trump.
"Hung Cao is a highly respected retired Navy Captain running to represent the Great People of Virginia in the United States Senate,” Trump’s endorsement reads. “A Combat Veteran and Highly Decorated Special Operations Officer, Hung Cao will be a tireless fighter to stop Inflation, grow our Economy, secure our Border, strongly support our incredible Military/Vets, and defend our always under siege Second Amendment.”
Constitutional lawyer and conservative columnist Jonathan Emord, of Clifton, VA, runs on campaign focuses such as cutting government regulations, securing the border, and protecting children from abuse. He has former Congressman Ron Paul’s endorsement.
“Jonathan Emord is the only U.S. Senate candidate with thirty-eight years of experiential knowledge of the Deep State (as an attorney fighting the unelected agencies, bureaus, and departments that now make three quarters of all federal law governing us),” Emord’s website reads.
Virginia’s Congressman Bob Good, along with Texas Senator Ted Cruz have both endorsed Scott Parkinson in the Primary. A long-time Arlington resident, Parkinson has worked for three U.S. Senators before serving as the Executive Director of the Republican Study Committee.
“It’s time to step up and make a difference,” Parkinson’s website reads. “And in 2024, Virginians will unite to defeat Kaine and Biden and allow for a new era of political leadership that’s focused on improving the lives of all people in all communities, ending inflation, stopping wokeism, and restoring our freedoms.”
26-year Navy veteran and former Marine Chuck Smith served as chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia Beach from 2006 to 2008. Smith opened his own law office after serving active duty and has an over-40 year legal career.
“From the projects of Greensboro — to the streets of Philadelphia — to the training grounds of Parris Island — to the courtrooms of Virginia — Chuck has been an ardent defender of the U.S. Constitution and American way of life,” his website reads.
Army veteran Eddie Garcia has served in six combat deployments, according to his campaign website, before acting as a national security advisor and legislative liaison.
“I’m running to serve, not be served,” Garcia said. “I have a proven record of putting the needs of the Nation above my own and I’m willing to continue that calling for the nation and the American people.”
Challenging Kaine for his senate seat will be no easy feat. The last Virginian Republican to hold a Senate seat was John Warner in 2002. A former Vice Presidential candidate under Hilary Clinton, Kaine has served as a Virginian Senator since 2013 and won his last race by 16 percentage points.
Still, Kaine has said he expected a tough race, noting Virginians electing Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin in 2021.
Virginia’s primary elections are scheduled for Tuesday, June 18th.