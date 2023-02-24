RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Long-serving Senate Democratic Leader Dick Saslaw is announcing plans to retire. Saslaw said in a floor speech Thursday he is proud of the legacy he will leave behind as his nearly five decades in state politics come to an end. The 83-year-old will not seek reelection after his term ends in January. Saslaw joined the Senate in 1980 after serving in the House of Delegates. While representing a northern Virginia district, he has been a resolute defender of abortion rights and helped lead the push for Medicaid expansion. Saslaw’s announcement was followed by an outpouring of bipartisan praise from his colleagues.
Virginia Senate Democratic Leader Saslaw Among Retiring Lawmakers
- Robyn Walters
