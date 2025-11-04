VIRGINIA - Voters across the Commonwealth cast ballots Tuesday for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, along with all 100 seats in the House of Delegates and select local contests. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and anyone in line by 7 p.m. may vote, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
The governor’s race features Democrat Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer and three-term member of Congress, against Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, the current lieutenant governor. The winner will be Virginia’s first woman elected governor.
In the lieutenant governor race, Democrat Ghazala Hashmi faces Republican John Reid. Hashmi would be the first Muslim woman elected statewide in the United States if she wins, while Reid is the first openly gay man nominated by a major party for statewide office in Virginia.
The attorney general contest pits incumbent Republican Jason Miyares against Democrat Jay Jones in a closely watched matchup that has drawn attention for sharp policy contrasts and late-campaign controversies.
Turnout appeared steady in many precincts throughout the day as voters cited a mix of pocketbook and social issues. “Voting is important. It’s the important thing to do. So today, November 4th, get out. If you didn’t vote early, vote now,” said voter Paula Nees. She named women’s reproductive rights, public education and rural health care access as priorities on the Eastern Shore.
Other voters focused on the state’s overall direction and the role of the legislature. “It’s a lot to do with Virginia… it’s our livelihood and the way we go, and what direction we go in,” said Delmas Mears. John Schneider, volunteering outside a precinct in Accomack County, said the representative body in Richmond “is important” and argued for supporting free enterprise.
Control of the House of Delegates is a key storyline. Democrats enter the day with a narrow edge, while Republicans are vying to flip the chamber, setting up a closely watched map in suburban Northern Virginia, Richmond and Hampton Roads. Results are expected to roll in after polls close, with larger localities updating tallies through the evening and official canvassing to follow before certification.