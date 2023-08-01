WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. -- Rocket launch fever took over Delmarva on Tuesday night. Hundreds if not thousands flocked to Wallops Island to watch an antares rocket lift off.
It has been a decade since the first antares rocket took off from Wallops in 2013. Tuesday nights rocket, which is scheduled to lift off at 8:31 p.m., will be the 18th antares rocket sent into the sky from Wallops. 16 of the 17 previous launches went off without a hitch.
When all of the eager onlookers make their way to the Eastern Shore of Virginia, it causes an economic boom for surrounding towns. Back in 2018, Wallops conducted a study that showed the island has made a total economic impact of $1.37 billion.
A good chunk of that is definitely felt on another nearby island, Chincoteague. But after speaking with the towns mayor, WBOC found out just how costly a rocket launch can be for neighboring communities as well.
Overall, Ron Wolff, a member on the Accomack County Board of Supervisors, said the launches have been a net positive.
"The economic benefit has just been outrageous, I mean the impact is phenomenal," said Wolff.
Wolff said the launches make an impact on all aspects of business and it is not just tourists bringing in the money.
"Monetarily, you got restaurants you got motels, rental cars, nightclubs, movie theaters, whatever it might be," said Wolff. "People are coming in every week for a project either at NASA, with the Navy, Virginia Space, now Rocket Lab."
Over in Chincoteague, a very similar scene.
"We enjoy the contractors being here, they eat and they shop and they stay in hotels as well," said Evelyn Shotwell.
Shotwell, the Executive Director for Chincoteague's Chamber of Commerce said the extra foot traffic is especially helpful during the offseason.
Even local businesses are getting in on the fun. Over at the Island Creamery they have a special "Rocket Fuel" ice cream flavor. At Mister Whippy, the donut of the week is a galaxy themed treat.
But the craze the precedes and ensues the launches does not come without a price. Chincoteague's mayor, Arthur Leonard, said the town spend roughly $10,000 per launch, hiring parking staff, law enforcement and making sure EMS crews are on standby.
"When they have a launch, it puts a drain on our economy because we are responsible for the viewing of most of the rockets," said Leonard.
Now, Leonard said having a large agency like NASA in his towns backyard is beneficial and he hopes as the business at Wallops Island grows, so does the impact Wallops makes.
"I just see it growing, exponentially," said Leonard.
The antares rocket at Wallops Island, helping to improve space travel technology and local economies since 2013.