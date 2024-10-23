TRAPPE, MD - The Maryland State Police have arrested a wanted fugitive in connection to a 2021 murder.
The Maryland State Police have identified the accused suspect as 32-year-old Ibarra Juarez. Police say Juarez is charged with first degree murder and other related criminal charges in relation to the murder of 33-year-old Marta Merina on December 24th, 2021 in Trappe, Maryland.
According to MSP, shortly after 6:15am, on December 24th, 2021, police responded to the 2900 block of Howell Point Road in Trappe for a shooting. Once on scene, police "found Merina outside of her home suffering from a gunshot wound."
After a thorough investigation by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and a consultation with the Talbot County State's Attorney's Office, a felony arrest warrant was issued for Ibarra Juarez.
On March 24th, 2022 Juarez was located by Mexican authorities for an unrelated crime in Oaxaca, Mexico. MSP say, "the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of International Affairs worked with Mexican prosecutors to request his provisional arrest in April 2022. Juarez's extradition was granted on October 5th, 2022, but deferred pending the completion of his sentence in Mexico."
Juarez was extradited to Maryland on October 22, 2024, and processed at the Maryland State Police Easton Barracks for the murder of Marta Merina. He is currently being held at the Talbot County Detention Center without bond, according to Maryland State Police.