SALISBURY, Md. - There is a new exhibit at the Ward Museum in Salisbury, Maryland. The title of the exhibit is “Another View: Untold story” and the artist is, Easter Shore Native, Patrick Henry. During the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic and social unrest in the country. Henry would view vintage photos he had in his possession. The photos were of people who lived through historical events in black history. Henry said one thing that stuck out to him was the facial expressions of the people in the photos and hopes those viewing his exhibit do the same.
“Pause. Look into the eyes of these people. Images their station in life at that particular time where I mean it was just tough.”
He said many stories in black history are left untold because photos, like the ones which inspired his paintings, are either intentionally or unintentionally thrown out of attics or in old homes that are sold. But what he found during the opening night of the exhibit on January 28, 2022, was people wanting to know the truth behind the photos.
“There are a lot of people hungry to find out the stories,” Henry said. “That’s the name of my series, another view untold stories and they want to know these stories and I think this will be a good step in the direction of more healing within our nation especially during these times”.
Raye-Valion Gillette is the curator and folklife program director at the ward museum and has witnessed many emotions from those who visit the exhibit.
“For some people, I saw them standing in front of paintings for ten minutes, '' Gillette said. You know, I saw people tear up. There were people who the people in these paintings are their relatives.”
Henry used the devastating events of the nation these past few years as fuel to complete such an impactful exhibit. And now that Henry has finished this exhibit, he has some advice for young artists looking to create impactful works with their talents.
“So two this is to know yourself, Henry said.” Keep yourself in an environment where people don’t criticize nature. And the other thing is work…work…work.”
The exhibit will be available for viewing until May 15, 2022, and Patrick Henry will be at the Ward Museum on March 5, 2022, to explain more about his paintings.