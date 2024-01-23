MARYLAND - The State of Maryland is inviting young hunters, veterans, and military personnel to the outdoors for this season’s second special waterfowl hunting day.
Those 16 or younger, military veterans, and active duty members of the Armed Forces may hunt ducks, geese, and coots on both public and private land for the special occasion, according to Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The Department has announced the special hunt day is slated for Saturday, February 3rd.
“This special hunt day, reserved for youth, active duty military, and veteran hunters, gives experienced hunters a great opportunity to introduce someone new to Maryland’s waterfowling heritage,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “For many folks, whether they’re a mentor or a hunter, this day represents one last chance to experience a duck or goose blind together before many of our hunting seasons close for the year.”
DNR says youth hunters must be accompanied by an unarmed adult who is at least 21, or by eligible military personnel who are also participating in the hunt. Eligible hunters and adult companions must have a Maryland hunting license or be exempt from the state’s license requirements. Adult hunters will also need both a Maryland Migratory Bird Stamp and a Federal Duck Stamp.
Youth hunters under 16 do not need a Federal Duck Stamp, according to DNR.
DNR’s bag limits on February 3rd are the same as the regular season except:
-Two scaup may be taken;
-Two Canada geese may be taken when hunting within the Atlantic Population (AP) Canada Goose Hunting Zone; and
-Five Canada geese may be taken when hunting within the Atlantic Flyway Resident Population (AFRP) Canada Goose Hunting Zone.
-For information on public hunting lands and Wildlife Management Areas, please see pages 60-63 of the 2023-24 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping.
Licenses, stamps, and permits may be purchased online, by phone at 855-855-3906, at a Natural Resources Service Center or at any one of the more than 250 Sport License Agents statewide.
Those with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.