DELMARVA - WBOC is asking our viewers to be aware of a graphic and potentially disturbing political ad that will air during Tuesday night’s World Series Pregame show on FOX 21.
The political ad is being aired on national FOX programming and is not a local production through WBOC or Draper Media. As part of federal law requirements, FOX is required to broadcast political ads from qualified federal candidates for public office.
The ad comes from anti-abortion advocate and presidential candidate Randall Terry, who qualified to appear on the ballot in several states.
FOX will air a 15-second advisory tonight before the ad plays to warn viewers of the graphic content.