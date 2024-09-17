SUSSEX COUNTY, DE — Wet and windy conditions are expected to hit the area this week, raising concerns about potential dune breaches along Route 1 near the Indian River Inlet. As a full moon adds to rough tidal conditions, some are questioning whether ongoing efforts to repair the dunes will hold.
Repairs have been underway since mid-August, with crews reinforcing weak points in the dunes by pouring sand and installing hardened rocks. Governor John Carney also announced emergency plans to install metal sheets to fortify the dunes. Despite these efforts, not everyone is confident that the repairs will be enough to prevent another breach.
“It’s like putting a bandaid on a bullet hole, you know it’s just gonna keep bleeding until there’s no more blood – they need to figure something out or Route 1 is just not gonna be there,” said Jacob Klingler, a Bethany Beach commuter.
Klingler said he has seen crews working diligently but remains unconvinced the repairs will be effective in the long run. “They’re trying to do what they can – and it’s noted because we see them out there working hard, but it just has been washing up and it’s done it multiple times now. They can keep trying but it’s just gonna be the same thing,” he added.
Further north in Dewey Beach, Town Commissioner Paul Bauer is more optimistic.
He believes the recent repair work will help minimize the impact of any potential breach, though he acknowledges the recurring nature of the problem, and particularly the headache it causes many commuters,
“As far as in town, we’re gonna be okay – but for people coming north where the breach has been at the state park... You know there’s always a chance of issues, it’s been happening quite frequently. But we’ll see how well the work holds up that the state has done to fix that up,” Bauer said.
In a statement to WBOC, DNREC says they are keeping a close watch on the dunes tonight, saying:
"DNREC has utilized resources available to the Department today to build the dune platform as much as possible at the most vulnerable locations to prevent a breach during upcoming tidal cycles. This evening’s high tide is predicted to be well above the mean higher-high water elevation (the average of the higher high water heights observed on each tidal day) and will be accompanied by strong wave energy. There is concern ahead over this evening’s high tide, considering these projections. DNREC and DelDOT staff will be onsite at the north side of the Indian River inlet tonight to monitor conditions and working to prevent a breach from occurring.