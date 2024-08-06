OCEAN CITY, MD. - Tuesday marked the second day of the White Marlin Open, and anglers at the Sunset Marina are making their plans for the rest of the week.
Officials from the tournament said that 199 out of 318 boats went out on the water Monday, and 210 went out on Tuesday.
WBOC spoke with multiple boat crews at the Sunset Marina, all of which said they went out on the water yesterday to fish. The crews also said they plan to get the remainder of the fishing done before the storms projected to roll in this weekend.
Mike Robertson sailed out on the 35-foot boat "Triple Play" on Monday. He said that the waters were rough in the morning, but mellowed out to make decent conditions.
"We looked at the week ahead and the weather didn't look that great," Robertson said. "We thought, you know, we really got to get a Monday in to get three days in a boat of this size."
Robertson said the rough waters Monday morning are why the crew took Tuesday off.
"We're planning on going tomorrow, and then we'll take it day by day I think," Robertson said.
Another boater, Rich Lucas, said his crew with S.I. Yachts also went out Monday. He said the day went better than they thought, but that his crew is hoping to get some better fishing in over the next two days.
"Don't really have much of a choice after that," Lucas said. "Hopefully the weather gods hold out and we get two good days fishing. If the weather doesn't hold out hopefully the fish come."
James Sullivan and his crew on the Nautica said they were also out on the water on Monday. He said the day went great for them, but that they're worried about fishing in the later days this week.
"They gave the extra day for Saturday, but as the storm approaches from the south looks like things pick up pretty quick and we don't wanna be apart of that," Sullivan said.
All three crews said they did not catch anything that qualified on Monday, but hope their luck turns around throughout the remainder of the week. Competitors at the White Marlin Open can continue competing until Saturday.