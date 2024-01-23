SALISBURY, Md. - Earlier this month, Carlos Ayala of Salisbury faced charges related to his alleged involvement in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Just a day after his arrest, Ayala submitted his resignation from both the Maryland Board of Elections and the Wicomico County Police Accountability Board's Charging Committee. That body is, in part, responsible for reviewing Police Accountability Board investigations into alleged wrongdoing by local law enforcement.
The Charging Committee held its first meeting Tuesday following Ayala's resignation, and efforts are underway to find his replacement.
In response to Ayala's resignation, the committee's chair, Lewis, stated, "We have had a resignation on the Board, and we discussed this at the Police Accountability Board last week with the understanding that Mr. Ayala was appointed by the Police Accountability Board." Lewis also mentioned that efforts are already underway to find a replacement.
"The Police Accountability Board is waiting on the process to go through the County Administrative process. More applicants, review, vetting, and then they will bring any qualified candidates to the Police Accountability Board," added Lewis.
County Executive Julie Giordano confirmed to WBOC that applications are being accepted to fill the remainder of Ayala's term.
Interested individuals can apply for Ayala's position until February 12th, and the application can be accessed here.
According to the county charter, individuals are ineligible to serve on the Charging Committee if they are "currently charged with a crime that is pending before any court." This suggests that if Ayala had not resigned, he would have been removed from the committee regardless.