SALISBURY, MD - The Wicomico Youth & Civic Center is kicking off the holiday season with the return of the Frosty Family Festival on Saturday.

According to Wicomico County Recreation, Parks & Tourism, the Civic Center will undergo a winter wonderland transformation for the festival on November 30, with a lively list of entertainment, music, craft vendors, train rides, and more.

Pictures with Santa and pony rides will also be available for purchase, as will food, drinks, and adult beverages, according to Recreation, Parks & Tourism.

“My team and I are excited to bring back this indoor family festive event for our community,” said Civic Center Manager Chelsey Jones. “We are looking forward to seeing children’s faces light up when they see all of the wonderful things we have in store.”

The Frosty Family Festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, November 30. Full event and ticket information can be found on the Wicomico Civic Center’s website.

 

