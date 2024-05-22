SALISBURY, MD– The Wicomico County Council unanimously rejected a collective bargaining agreement from the Wicomico County Lodge #111 Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).
The FOB’s Collective Bargaining Unit (CBU) Negotiation Committee includes the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack, Salisbury Police Department, Salisbury University Police Department, Pittsville Police Department and Fruitland Police Department.
The Fiscal Year 2025 through 2026 Collective Bargaining Agreement addressed pay concerns for the CBU and established a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputies who retired after July 1, 2024.
County Executive Julie Giordano expressed disappointment in the Council’s rejection – saying it was based on concerns surrounding the COLA.
“All other parties were in agreeance to the contract and it’s a shame the Council could not support our law enforcement,” Giordano said.
FOP President Scott Hamilton says the group instructed its legal team to initiate the impasse procedure – moving toward the next step of arbitration.