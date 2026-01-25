Snow state of emergency

(Photo: MGN Online)

WICOMICO COUNTY– County Executive Julie Giordano declared a state of emergency from 10 a.m. on Jan. 25 to 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 26 due to severe weather conditions. 

Giordano says landfill and recycling services are closed on Jan. 25, with landfills reopening at 9 a.m. on Jan. 26 and recycling convenience centers reopening at noon. 

County government buildings will be closed Jan. 26, with nonessential employees not required to work. Essential employees should follow their department's protocol, according to a press release. 

Producer

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

