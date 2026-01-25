WICOMICO COUNTY– County Executive Julie Giordano declared a state of emergency from 10 a.m. on Jan. 25 to 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 26 due to severe weather conditions.
Giordano says landfill and recycling services are closed on Jan. 25, with landfills reopening at 9 a.m. on Jan. 26 and recycling convenience centers reopening at noon.
County government buildings will be closed Jan. 26, with nonessential employees not required to work. Essential employees should follow their department's protocol, according to a press release.