SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County was unable to change it's laws around the purchase of liquor. Current law means consumers must buy liquor from a county-run dispensary. The county upcharges the liquor for profit. Some businesses in the county have been calling on the county to rid the law for years so they could save money. Liquor legislation must pass in the state legislature, and Wicomico County missed the time frame to get in new legislation in time to be passed this 2023 session. Bill Chambers with the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce says the county will have to try again next year.
"The legislation was rushed into Annapolis. The senate bill eventually was pulled the house bill had to be modified several times. It didn’t cover all the things that needed to be covered. I think now that we’ve got this piece passed us will look at getting something clean and produced in 2024," said Chambers. "You really have to have your i's dotted and your t's crossed when you bring legislation to Annapolis that involves anything without the hall."
President of the Wicomico County Council John Cannon says the difficult part has been getting every department on the same page.
"There have been a lot of challenges. For the most part I think it’s a matter of trying to get the executive and legislative branch on board with moving forward. Last year we’ve seen that initiative but we’re still trying to work through the small details of fashioning a bill that will work at the state level," said Cannon.
Peter Roskovich, owner of Adam's Taphouse Grille in Fruitland says this issue has been a frustration for years.
"We’re still paying more than we should normally at the end of the day. How come restaurants are buying from the county and plumbers electricians and carpenters aren’t, how would that affect their bottom line?," said Roskovich.
County Executive Julie Giordano says she is hopeful next year will be different.
"We are very hopeful for next year. I have met with Bill Chambers from the Chamber of Commerce and Mike Dunn from Greater Salisbury and I plan to appoint a commission of field experts. We will utilize the resources of both organizations to help facilitate dialogue and hopefully come up with a general consensus as to how we plan to move forward," said Giordano.