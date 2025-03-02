SALISBURY, MD - A Wicomico County man was flown to a Baltimore burn center following a fire on Sunday. The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating.
On Sunday, at approximately 2:58pm, fire units responded to an area between 4066 and 4037 Joseph Drive in Salisbury for a shed fire and burn victim report.
According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, firefighters from the Fruitland VFD responded to the scene to find a small brush fire and a 61-year-old male suffering from 1st and 2nd degree burns. He was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation (Trooper 4) to the Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore for treatment.
Investigators say that the fire was caused by the victim while burning trash and brush in a "burn barrel". The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is not ruling out heavy winds on Sunday as a factor in the incident.
The fire, discovered by a neighbor, took 20 firefighters 10 minutes to control. The flames were extinguished before it spread to a nearby shed.
The estimated loss due to the incident is $75.00.