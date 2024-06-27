WICOMICO COUNTY, MD - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone call scam.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office say a scam caller is claiming to be "Deputy Mike Lewis" calling about a warrant for victim arrests and seeking payment for warrants to be cleared.
The Sheriff's office tells residents that they will never request money over the phone or in an email. If you receive a call like this,"do not provide any information to the caller and contact law enforcement immediately".