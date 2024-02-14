SALISBURY, Md.- A local non-profit is spreading the love on Valentines Day to teachers in Wicomico County. 50 Souls and Reverend G-Mandel Copeland brought in breakfast for all teachers, faculty and staff at Salisbury Middle School on Wednesday.
"Because they are giving of themselves and they're working so tirelessly challenging working so hard with our children and it was the perfect idea to say hey listen Will come to the school spread some love just for the teachers to let them know what they're doing is important,” said Copeland.
Copeland says it is important to give back to those who give so much of themselves.
"Teachers do get paid for what they do but sometimes it gets beyond the check. It Has to be the passion and the love for the students and so we just want to let them know that we do appreciate what they're doing on Valentine's Day," said Copeland.
Principal Terrance Dunn says he and the staff appreciate the act of gratitude from 50 Souls.
“We want our teachers to feel the love today,” said Dunn. “By letting our teachers know that the work that you were doing every day you are making a positive impact on the students and our school, and they are having a positive impact on our society and we want them to feel love because we know a little bit of appreciation goes a long way.”
Dunn says these acts of kindness can benefit the entire community.
“If the teachers are happy, and the teachers are productive And the teachers feel supported then our students feel supported and our community benefits from all the great work that we’ve been able to come together to do,” said Dunn.
The breakfast served the nearly 150 staff members who serve the nearly 800 students at Salisbury Middle School.