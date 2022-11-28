SALISBURY, Md. - Upon an evaluation of the remaining funds allocated from the state of Maryland to Wicomico County for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, effective Monday, Dec. 5 at noon, the program will reopen for applications and remain open until Thursday, Dec. 22 at noon.
Following a reorganization within the program, only two agencies will be accepting and processing applications: Shore Up!, and Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services. If you previously applied, or received previous assistance with Habitat for Humanity and need assistance again, go to one of the two agencies listed above and let them know you were a prior Habitat client.
Applications will be accepted online using the online application system at: https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/ERAP-WICOMICOMD/Participant or paper applications can be completed and dropped off at:
Shore Up!: 520 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD. Phone: 410-749-1142
Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services: 560 Riverside Drive, Suite A102 Salisbury, MD. Phone: 410-543-4626
Over two years, Wicomico County has expended approximately $19 million in ERAP funds awarded by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
For more information on this program, click here.