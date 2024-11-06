SALISBURY, Md.- Voters in Wicomico County voted to keep the Executive form of government. The charter amendment to change the form of government from a Council and Executive form was posed as ‘Question A’ on the ballot for Wicomico County voters.
County Executive Julie Giordano heavily campaigned to keep the position, though even if passed, Giordano would have been able to finish out her term.
"Our employees stood up. And our citizens, law enforcement, and first responders stood up," said Giordano.
Those, including Council President John Cannon, argued that the position of County Executive was an added cost to the county, and created tension between the branches of government.
However after the charter amendment failed, Cannon says he accepts and respects the result.
"We put the referendum out there so the public could make up their own mind as to whether or not they wanted to continue with the executive legislative form of government and they addressed that concern and expressed their opinion," said Cannon.
Cannon and Giordano both say they would like to get both branches on better terms.
"I'm hoping that they will be able to reach across the aisle and that we will be able to work together," said Giordano. "Even though there might be some tension and we might not always get along, we still are always putting the county residents first and what they need."
"I personally don't like getting into the middle of more contentious issues. I don't think you need to do that in order to run a county," said Cannon. "What we'd like to do now on my part with the County Council as a whole, is to get back to business as usual whether that is education, public safety infrastructure or economic development."
Now that the County Executive position is secure, Giordano said she would likely run for reelection in 2026.