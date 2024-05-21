WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- What some view as a 'win-win' is raising plenty of concern in Salisbury. It centers around Salisbury University's plans for a $100 million performing arts center downtown.
The project does involve a lot of moving pieces. For it to happen, the Paul S. Sarbanes Branch of Wicomico County Libraries would need to move to the old Ward Museum location, which is located at 909 S. Schumaker Drive.
That is what a lot of people who spoke at Tuesday's meeting were hung up on. Questioning why the building was not viable for the museum, but is now an option for a revamped library.
"This building on Schumaker Drive was designed as a wildfowl art museum, it was not designed to become a library which it is now slated to be," said Phillip Labelle.
Another neighbor questioned why the HVAC system, which Salisbury University led to the Ward Foundation moving out, no longer seems to be an issue.
A spokesperson for SU told us on Tuesday the HVAC system still is an issue, but the agreement between the university and county would require the library to cover the cost of repairs.
That cost is dependent on the county applying for and receiving a state library funding grant. The grant would cover roughly 84% of total repair costs.
The grant process can now move forward after the council decided to enter into the lease agreement on Tuesday.
"We know our patrons really want a place where they're proud of, where they enjoy spending time, where they can just exult in the beauty of the architecture," said Seth Hershberger, Wicomico County Library Executive Director.
All but councilmember Josh Hastings approved this motion. He cited the pivotal role the museum played and questions surrounding its departure from the building on S. Schumaker Drive.
Council President John Cannon did say it could be at least a year before they actually put pen to paper on this lease agreement.
Hershberger also mentioned the library does plan on keeping a physical, albeit smaller location, in the downtown area.