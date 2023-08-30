WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis tells WBOC a K-9 named Roxy died in late July after her Deputy handler left her in a patrol car.
Lewis says on Saturday, July 29, the Deputy was throwing a child’s birthday party at his home in Sharptown. Lewis says the dog was initially in a kennel in the backyard, but was placed in the back of the deputy’s car believing she would become too excited by the party.
Lewis says the Deputy checked on Roxy repeatedly to make sure she was doing okay. On that day, temperatures were well into the 90’s and heat index values were past 100.
"He checked on the dog periodically, the dog appeared to be okay, he went to check on the dog again and the dog was deceased and what was blowing out cold air was now blowing out warm air inside of the vehicle,” the Sheriff said.
Sheriff Lewis says A/C issues in patrol vehicles has been an ongoing issue in extreme heat.
The Deputy’s car was equipped with a device called a “Hot N Pop,” which is designed to roll the windows down and sound the siren if temperatures inside become too hot.
"That was not activated, it was not plugged in. And it's not that it wasn't working properly, it wasn't plugged in,” he said.
"Those are all factors that have to be considered especially when you're a K-9 handler and you're putting your partner in a hot car,” Lewis continued.
The Sheriff says the criminal investigation is complete and has been turned over to the Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office to avoid any conflicts of interest. That is where any criminal charges would be handed down.
Sheriff Lewis said he could not share the Deputy's identity due to the investigation.
An internal investigation is underway, but Lewis says the Deputy is still on the job though he is no longer working with K-9s.