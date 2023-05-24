SALISBURY, Md. - A Wicomico County man has been sentenced to 15 years incarceration for fentanyl possession with intent to distribute.
According to a press release from the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County, Treyvon Walston, 25, was already on probation for Sexual Offense in the Second Degree when he was convicted in March. As such, Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge Karen M. Dean imposed another 18 months to run consecutively to Walston’s 15-year sentence for violation of probation.
In July of 2022, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Department searched Walston’s home as part of an investigation into Walston reportedly distributing drugs in Wicomico County. The search revealed 54.128 grams of fentanyl, tramadol, cocaine, drug-related packaging material, and other evidence indicative of drug distribution.
Walston was sentenced on May 12th.