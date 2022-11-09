SALISBURY, MD - After a four-year hiatus, Wicomico Public Schools’ Showcase is returning to The Centre at Salisbury Mall on Saturday Nov 12.
It starts at 10 a.m. runs until 1 p.m. The Centre will be filled with the sights and holiday sounds of students, teachers and staff of Wicomico County Public Schools for the "Showcase of Programs."
Schools, various programs and departments will have booths on display featuring student accomplishments, current projects in addition to Family Engagement, New Teacher Program, NexGen STEM Academy, Career & Technical Education/SkillsUSA, Blended Virtual Learning, Mentoring, Physical and Health Education, Families In Transition, School Technology, Special Education and much more. The Showcase will also include performances from several of bands and choruses.
The tentative schedule of entertainment on the stage near Boscovs is as follows:
10:00 – Wicomico Middle School Drumline
10:25 – Mardela Middle and High School Orchestra
11:15 – Bennett Middle School Choir
For more information on Wicomico Public Schools Showcase of Programs, contact Paul Butler, Director of Communications at pbutler@wcboe.org or 410-603-2617.