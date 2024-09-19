SALISBURY, MD - Wicomico County Public Schools are taking steps to address overcrowding in its elementary schools by conducting a boundary study, with Prince Street Elementary identified as one of the affected schools.
On Thursday evening, the district held two public meetings to discuss the boundary study, which aims to explore potential redistricting to alleviate overcrowding. While the focus is currently on elementary schools, Prince Street Elementary, which has seen enrollment swell to nearly 1,000 students, could be one of the schools the county decides to adjust.
Dr. Brian Raygor, Chief Finance and Operations Officer for Wicomico County Public Schools, highlighted the strain the school is facing.
"Well, we’re seeing chronic conditions in many of our in-town schools. Prince Street Elementary is one that has grown to nearly 1,000 students this year," said Raygor.
The district has implemented some temporary measures, such as adding portable classrooms, but these solutions haven't fully alleviated the challenges posed by crowded common areas, such as the gymnasium and cafeteria.
"Some class sizes are in the upper twenties. We’ve worked to address the increasing enrollment there by providing portable classrooms outside the building. That’s helped, but it doesn’t help with the common areas. We still have the same size gymnasium, same size cafeteria," Raygor added.
The district is using data collected by Cropper GIS Consulting to potentially redraw school boundaries and distribute students more evenly across schools. Public input is being sought during the process, with residents expressing mixed feelings about the idea of redistricting.
“I have noticed overcrowding. There’s almost 25 to 30 kids in the classroom. I think that if you guys do split up the kids into different schools, maybe everybody would have an equal opportunity,” said Keon Robinson, who has a niece and nephew at Prince Street Elementary.
However, not all residents are in favor of redistricting. Tylesiah, who has a nephew at the school, suggested alternative solutions.
“Wait until the summertime and just add an extra building onto it, or open up the outside building like the portables and stuff like that. I don’t feel like they should move because it’s already hard enough for families with transportation,” she said.
It’s important to note that Delmar Elementary is not included in the current study.
Wicomico County Public Schools introduced the redistricting concept to balance enrollment and will return on November 21 with several map options for public consideration. The district will continue to gather community feedback before a final recommendation is presented to the Board of Education in early January 2025. A final vote on the boundary plan is expected in February 11, 2025.
Click here to take a look at the school district maps.
Click here to give general feedback and other links.