WASHINGTON, D.C. - Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis was one of dozens of members of local law enforcement from around the country invited to attend President Donald Trump's remarks at the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday afternoon.
Sheriff Lewis has been a staunch supporter of President Trump's and tells WBOC he's supportive of the President's law enforcement agenda.
The President highlighted those priorities in his speech, including cracking down on illegal immigration, drug and human trafficking, and what he called political prosecutions, including the charges he faced related to classified documents, hush money payments and related to the events of January 6th, 2021.
"We're joined today by dozens of police officers, sheriffs and sheriffs deputies from all across the country," the President said.
"My message to these law enforcement heroes is simple. With me in the White House, you once again have a President who will always have your back, always have your back," he continued.
Lewis had previously attended events at the White House with President Trump during his first term. He also tells WBOC he attended an event Thursday with the new FBI Director Kash Patel.