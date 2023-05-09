SALISBURY, Md.-AP Environmental Science students from James M. Bennett High School are partnering with the Department of Natural Resources and Salisbury University on Friday May 12th from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. to conduct "invasive fishing" of the Blue Catfish on the Nanticoke River at the Cherry Beach Pavilion located at 110 Cherry Beach Road in Sharptown, Maryland.
Officials say the Nanticoke has been a hot spot for this invasive species which threatens native fish and wildlife resources. Blue catfish are considered voracious predators and because of their large size, have few natural predators.