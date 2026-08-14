CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company is mourning the loss of Wildfire's Phoenix, a well-known member of the island's pony herd who had been undergoing treatment for pythiosis, commonly known as "swamp cancer."
The Fire Company announced Thursday, Aug. 14 that Phoenix was humanely euthanized after veterinarians discovered extensive damage to her hoof and leg that could not be surgically corrected.
Phoenix was first found ill on Assateague Island on July 19, just days before the 101st Chincoteague Pony Swim. According to the Fire Company, an abscess had burst, allowing pythiosis to take hold. She was brought off the island and underwent hours of daily treatment leading up to Pony Penning.
Initially, Phoenix appeared to be responding to treatment similarly to other Chincoteague ponies that have battled the disease, according to the Fire Company.
After returning to Pennsylvania with her veterinary team following Pony Penning, however, the Fire Company says Phoenix’s affected foot became increasingly painful and lame. The Saltwater Cowboys say her other leg also began to suffer as it took on more of her body weight.
Veterinarians eventually performed an X-ray that revealed a deep tract extending beneath the bottom of Phoenix's foot. The Fire Company says the tract likely originated with the abscess where the pythiosis infection had developed.
With Phoenix's condition worsening, veterinarians consulted with the Fire Company and other specialists about whether surgery could save her. Cornell University agreed to evaluate Phoenix, and she was transported there the same day.
A CT scan revealed the extent of the damage.
According to the Fire Company, Phoenix's hoof was close to detaching and the affected area had infiltrated the flexor tendon. Veterinarians determined the damage could not be repaired without also damaging the tendon.
Faced with the likelihood that Phoenix would lose her hoof and suffer significant pain, the Fire Company says the decision was made to euthanize her while she was under general anesthesia.
"To say we are devastated is an understatement," the Fire Company said.
Phoenix's loss is particularly significant for the Saltwater Cowboys because of her history with the herd.
Phoenix lost her mother, Wildfire, when she was just weeks old in 2024. Saltwater Cowboys rescued the orphaned foal, and she became the first surrogate foal adopted by a mare named EJ in what was described at the time as a “miracle story.” EJ nursed Phoenix alongside her own foal, an experience that the Fire Company says helped pave the way for the mare to later adopt other orphaned foals.
That connection came full circle this summer.
As Phoenix underwent treatment ahead of the 2026 Pony Swim, EJ was brought in to care for another newborn foal that had apparently been abandoned by its mother on Assateague Island. The Fire Company said at the time that Phoenix and the newborn were being cared for together in what it called its "Pony ICU."
Phoenix also made history at the Chincoteague Pony Auction. According to the Fire Company, she became the highest-priced buyback foal in the auction's history when the Buyback Friends of the Chincoteague Ponies purchased her for $50,000 in 2024.
The Fire Company says Phoenix grew into a mare resembling her parents and was expected to have her first foal next year.
"To say it is a loss to the herd and our mission would again be an understatement," the Fire Company said. “This disease has taken so many beautiful, young, and important ponies from the herd but we have been very fortunate that they are given the best care possible when it does occur.”
Pythiosis has affected numerous Chincoteague ponies over the years. In 2024, the Fire Company announced four ponies had recovered from the disease following treatment.
The Fire Company says the Chincoteague ponies receive an experimental vaccine against pythiosis and credited veterinarians, Saltwater Cowboys, and others involved in Phoenix's care with doing everything possible to save her.
"We wish this had been a different outcome but would like to thank all of you for your support," the Fire Company said.