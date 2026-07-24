CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, otherwise known as the world-famous Saltwater Cowboys, are caring for two ponies after one became seriously ill and another was abandoned shortly after birth.
According to the fire company, Wildfire’s Phoenix was spotted standing alone on Sunday, July 19, with her head slouched for an extended period of time. Volunteers attempted to capture her that day, but she eluded them until the following morning, according to the fire company.
Veterinarians determined Phoenix had an abscess that burst and contracted pythiosis, sometimes called “swamp cancer.” The fire company says she is responding well to treatment, with the veterinary team spending nearly two hours each day cleaning and soaking the affected area.
The Saltwater Cowboys were called into action again after a foal was born to Fancy Free, a mare from the northern herd. The foal appeared healthy during the morning but was later found alone after its mother rejoined the herd without it.
After consulting with veterinarians, the cowboys transported the foal by boat from Assateague Island to the Chincoteague Pony Farm. There, a mare named EJ was brought in to serve as its new mother.
The fire company says EJ has adopted foals for the Saltwater Cowboys during each of the past two years. With assistance, the newborn, identified as Foal No. 87, began nursing shortly after arriving.
Veterinarians reportedly gave the foal a plasma transfusion and monitored it throughout the night. The fire company says the newborn is not yet out of danger but now has “a fighting chance.” Phoenix and Foal No. 87 remain under the care of the veterinary team in what the Saltwater Cowboys call the “Pony ICU.”
The two cases also share a special connection, according to the Chincoteague Fire Company: Phoenix was the first foal EJ adopted.
The extra care and response comes as the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company prepares for the 101st Annual Chincoteague Pony Swim. For viewers within our coverage area on the majority of the Delmarva peninsula, this event can be watched for free on cable and over-the-air television. Outside of our coverage area, the 101st annual Chincoteague Pony Swim will be streamed live on DSN+.