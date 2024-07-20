DEWEY BEACH, DE - A Wilmington man was arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop in Sussex County.
On Friday, July 19th, at approximately 11:30pm, Dewey Beach Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop on a blue 2020 Hyundai Sonata with a New York registration. Officers stopped the vehicle after they observed it cross over the solid "white fog line" on the right side of Coastal Highway. Dewey Police also say that the driver was improperly wearing his seat belt.
Officers say they detected a odor of "burnt marijuana" coming from inside the vehicle.
The driver provided officers with a New York driver's license belonging to another individual. He was later identified as 36-year-old Ramone Shy of Wilmington, Delaware.
Dewey Beach Police say Shy attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended after a brief foot pursuit with officers.
According to police, during a search of his vehicle, officers found black gloves, a flashlight, a glass window punch, wire cutters, and a flat head screwdriver. Police say these objects are commonly used to unlawfully enter premises.
Ramone Shy was charged with the following:
- Felony Possession of Burglar Tools
- Misdemeanor Criminal Impersonation
- Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest
- Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct
- Misrepresentation of Driver’s License
- Seatbelt Violation
Shy was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of a $14,550 bond.