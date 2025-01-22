SOMERSET COUNTY, MD - Two weeks have passed since Delmarva was hit with its heaviest snowfall in years.
Tyla Dickerson, a University of Maryland Eastern Shore student, said the novelty of winter weather has faded.
"I was kind of excited because it doesn't normally snow here that often," Dickerson said. "Now that it's snowing again, I am kind of ready for the warm weather to come back."
Other people in Somerset County are also tired of the temperatures and damp roads.
Dale Turpin has lived on Delmarva his whole life. He said he is already tired of the snow and bitter cold.
"I've had enough of winter," Turpin said. "I'm ready for summer."
Tim Shawyer of Princess Anne said he was not excited to see snow in the forecast two weeks ago.
"I'm a little older than I'd like to be with this stuff," Shawyer said. "When I was younger, I mean, it was no problem, but at my age right now it's a bit of a challenge."
Shawyer said he does his best to brave the cold and relies on temporary sources of warmth.
"I layer up to try to stay warm, but it doesn't really help," Shawyer said. "A lot of soups; that tends to help ... just to sort of make us feel warm inside."
Daydreaming about the summer sun in Somerset County, with weeks of winter left.