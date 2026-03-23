DOVER, Del. - Delaware’s Division of Gaming Enforcement has announced the arrest of a woman after she allegedly pistol-whipped a man at a craps table in Dover’s Bally’s Casino earlier this month.
Investigators say a man reportedly struck Jacklyn Twitchell in the face with money on March 14 at Bally’s. Twitchell then drew a handgun and hit the man in the face before leaving and refusing to cooperate with casino security, according to authorities.
Gaming Enforcement says Twitchell, a former Bally’s employee, turned herself in to Delaware State Police on March 20. She taken to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $26,000 cash bond on the following charges:
-Assault in the Second Degree
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Aggravated Menacing