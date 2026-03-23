Bally's Dover

(Bally's Dover Casino Resort)

DOVER, Del. - Delaware’s Division of Gaming Enforcement has announced the arrest of a woman after she allegedly pistol-whipped a man at a craps table in Dover’s Bally’s Casino earlier this month.

Investigators say a man reportedly struck Jacklyn Twitchell in the face with money on March 14 at Bally’s. Twitchell then drew a handgun and hit the man in the face before leaving and refusing to cooperate with casino security, according to authorities. 

Gaming Enforcement says Twitchell, a former Bally’s employee, turned herself in to Delaware State Police on March 20. She taken to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $26,000 cash bond on the following charges:

-Assault in the Second Degree

-Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony

-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

-Aggravated Menacing

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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