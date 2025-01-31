Pedestrian Killed in Accomack County Crash

LEWES, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in a Weis Markets parking lot in Lewes Thursday. 

According to authorities, police were called to North Village Main Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m. on January 30 on reports of a crash. Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving south through a Weis Markets parking lot at the same time a woman was crossing westbound. As the victim was crossing the travel lane, police say the Jeep continued driving for reasons currently under investigation and struck her.

The victim, a 63-year-old Milton woman, was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died. Her identity has not yet been released pending notification of her family.

The driver of the Jeep, an 86-year-old man from Lewes, was not injured.

Police continue to investigate this fatal crash and ask any witnesses to call 302-703-3264.

 

