FELTON, Del. - State police say a Connecticut woman is dead after a head-on collision.
Delaware State Police say the collision happened on July 2 around 7:12 p.m. Troopers say a car was traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway north of Killens Pond Road. At the same time, a Jeep was traveling northbound in the right lane of South Dupont highway.
Authorities say for unknown reasons, the car lost control and crossed over the grassy median into the northbound lanes of South Dupont Highway in front of the Jeep. Troopers say the car struck the front of the Jeep in the right lane of the highway. Both vehicles spun in the roadway before coming to a stop in the grass.
Troopers say the right rear passenger of the Jeep, an 87-year-old woman from Stratford, Connecticut, died at the scene. Her name is being withheld until her family and relatives are notified.
According to state police, the driver of the Jeep, a 69-year-old man from Stratford, Connecticut, was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Troopers say the other passengers of the Jeep, a 69-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man both from Stratford, Connecticut, were also taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers say the operator of the car, a 26-year-old woman from Philadelphia, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Authorities say a passenger in the car, a 1-year-old boy, was not properly restrained in a child seat, and was ejected during the collision. The child was transported to a local children’s hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The right front passenger of the car, a 23-year-old man from Dover, Delaware, was flown to a local trauma center for non-life-threatening injuries.
The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal J. Lane by calling 302-698-8457. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.