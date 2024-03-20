SEAFORD, DE.- The Woodland Ferry is scheduled to close this weekend.
DelDOT says the ferry will temporarily shut down starting Friday and reopen on Monday.
A reason for the close was not given.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY... The combination of low relative humidity values between 30 and 35 percent, west to southwest winds gusting to 30 to 35 mph, and dry fuels will once again result in increased fire danger for the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.
Forecast updated on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 3:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).