The Worcester County Commission has voted in favor of asking the state legislature to allow for a one percent increase in the county's hotel room tax rate.
Commission President Joe Mitrecic points out Ocean City's hotel tax rate is much lower than neighboring resort communities.
"Ocean City's current is 5 percent. Rehoboth is 8, Virginia is 8 plus a 2 dollar per night local occupancy tax.... I was in the St. Michaels Inn and Harbor Spa. I paid 10.4 total sales tax," Mitrecic said.
In a letter to commissioners, Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said "The town is looking at future tourism-related expenses."
He continued "The ability to increase the county room tax would allow us to plan accordingly for these future expenses."
Those in favor of the proposed room tax increase stress this would only impact those staying in these hotels and *not Ocean City taxpayers.
Mayor Meehan says the increase would only happen if financially necessary.
Susan Jones with Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association says the organization would support an increase if it has a plan and a purpose.