WORCESTER CO. - Fire Marshal Matthew Owens from the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office received the Fire Chief James E. Jarboe Public Safety Lifetime Achievement Award at the 67th Mid-Atlantic Life Safety Conference in Annapolis.
According to the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office, the award recognizes Owens' commitment to the fire service, law enforcement, and public safety throughout his 45-year career.
Owens began his fire service career at 13 years old with the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company. Now, he works in the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office, as well as serving as Deputy Fire Chief of the Powellville Volunteer Fire Company.
Owens serves as a law enforcement officer, leading the county's fire marshal office, dealing with fire and explosive investigations, fire prevent, code enforcement, hazardous materials response, and more.
"Matt has dedicated nearly his entire life to public safety, beginning his fire service career at an age when most kids are just figuring out what they want to do when they grow up," says Worcester County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Korb. "45 years later, he is still answering the call, both as our Fire Marshal and as a volunteer where he lives."
They say Owens also played an important role in the development of Worcester County's new Fire Training Center in Newark, Maryland.
He is also an instructor at the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions in Sykesville, Maryland.