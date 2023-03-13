Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Around one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. Minor flooding will also be possible with the high tide cycle Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/09 PM 3.3 1.3 2.0 1-2 NONE 14/10 AM 3.6 1.6 1.9 4 MINOR 14/09 PM 2.3 0.3 1.1 4 NONE 15/10 AM 1.3 -0.7 -0.3 3 NONE 16/12 AM 0.8 -1.2 -0.5 2-3 NONE 16/12 PM 1.9 -0.1 0.2 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/06 PM 3.3 1.2 2.0 1 MINOR 14/06 AM 3.3 1.2 1.7 3-4 MINOR 14/07 PM 2.0 -0.1 0.7 4-5 NONE 15/07 AM 1.1 -1.0 -0.5 3-4 NONE 15/09 PM 0.8 -1.3 -0.5 3 NONE 16/09 AM 1.9 -0.2 0.2 1-2 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/05 PM 3.4 1.2 1.8 1 NONE 14/05 AM 3.5 1.3 1.5 1 MINOR 14/06 PM 2.7 0.5 1.2 1 NONE 15/07 AM 2.1 -0.1 0.0 1 NONE 15/07 PM 1.0 -1.2 -0.4 1 NONE 16/08 AM 2.1 -0.1 0.0 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/05 PM 3.8 1.3 1.9 1 NONE 14/05 AM 4.3 1.8 1.9 3-5 NONE 14/05 PM 3.4 0.9 1.6 4-5 NONE 15/06 AM 3.0 0.5 0.6 4 NONE 15/07 PM 1.7 -0.8 -0.1 3 NONE 16/08 AM 2.6 0.1 0.2 2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/03 PM 3.1 1.1 1.7 2-3 MINOR 14/03 AM 3.2 1.2 1.4 4-5 MINOR 14/04 PM 2.3 0.3 0.9 5-6 NONE 15/04 AM 1.9 -0.1 0.1 6 NONE 15/05 PM 1.4 -0.6 0.0 5 NONE 16/06 AM 2.3 0.3 0.5 3-4 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/01 AM 4.1 1.3 1.4 1 NONE 14/01 PM 2.8 0.0 1.0 1-2 NONE 15/03 AM 2.7 -0.1 0.0 2 NONE 15/03 PM 2.2 -0.6 0.3 1 NONE 16/04 AM 3.4 0.6 0.7 1 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/02 AM 6.1 1.6 1.9 1 NONE 14/02 PM 4.4 -0.1 1.1 1 NONE 15/03 AM 4.3 -0.2 0.1 1 NONE 15/03 PM 3.5 -1.0 0.2 1 NONE 16/04 AM 5.0 0.5 0.8 1 NONE &&