WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The School Safety Committee for Worcester County Schools is picking up where they left off. One of the first items on their agenda will be exploring weapon detection systems in schools.
Dr. Annette Wallace, a co-leader of the School Safety Committee, said research will be the first step.
"We'll bring research to the committee around schools in the tri-state area who have them, who don't have them, we'll look at any information we can glean from those school systems, as well as nationwide information," said Wallace.
Another part of the research will be talking with county law enforcement and police departments in local municipalities. Parents and staff will also be asked for their input.
Ashley McQueeney has two kids in Worcester County Public Schools. She said she'd be all about the piece of mind these systems could bring.
"I feel really, really confident and excited about the possibility of detectors in schools," said McQueeney.
Larnet St. Amant's son recently graduated from Stephen Decatur High School. But, that doesn't mean the safety of kids in school isn't still fresh on her mind.
"Unfortunately, if that's what we're coming to, I'd have to be all in favor because you want everyone to be safe," said St. Amant.
It is still very early on in the process to implement weapon detection systems into schools. The make and model of the system, let alone a final decision on whether or not they will go in Worcester County Schools, is yet to be decided.
But, we spoke with Evolv Technology, a company that makes weapon detection systems which are installed in schools across the country. The system can differentiate between metal and weapons using AI technology.
Evolv Technology founder, Anil Chitkara, said the system works well in schools because of the AI technology, but also because it's an open system where people walk right through.
"They don't take their phones out of their pockets and they don't put their bags on the side to have them separately looked at," said Chitkara. "So people continue to walk through without stopping, and that reduces lines and it reduces anxiety of people that are being screened."
And if that's the type of technology that eventually arrives in Worcester County Schools, many parents seem eager for the piece of mind.